The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with fullback Keith Smith on a three-year extension.
The six-year pro signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 2, 2019. Smith saw action in 16 games last season with five starts and led the team with eight special teams tackles and two special teams forced fumbles.
Smith was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014. At the end of the 2015 season, the San Jose State alum converted into a fullback based on his work with the scout team. He earned the starting position for the Cowboys for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Smith was signed by the Oakland Raiders on March 15, 2018 as a restricted free agent. In four seasons as a fullback, Smith has rushed eight times for 13 yards and caught 14 receptions for 82 yards.
