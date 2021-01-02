The Atlanta Falcons elevated three players, including Norcross grad Jared Pinkney, from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The other players called up were wide receivers Devin Gray and Chris Rowland.
Pinkney, a rookie free agent signee out of Vanderbilt this year, had 114 catches for 1,560 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 college games. He has spent the full season on the Falcons’ practice squad, but has not appeared in a regular season game.
