The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that Brynlee Forik has been promoted to director of player development after four seasons as player affairs coordinator. The Falcons also have hired Kevin Cone to serve as player development coordinator.
“Establishing a culture of development not only as a player but as a person is a priority for our organization. It is imperative we provide an opportunity for individual growth both on the field and off to help players throughout their career and after,” said Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. “We are excited to have Brynlee step up and take the lead on this important initiative while teaming up with Kevin Cone, who has experience not only as a former player but in the player development field as well, to help set our players on their best path forward.”
As director of player development, Forik educates professional athletes in both life skills development and post-NFL career development, including leading the Rookie Development Program, as well as overseeing the Falcons Legends Community. Forik first joined the Falcons organization in 2016 as a player affairs seasonal assistant before being promoted to player affairs coordinator in 2017.
Cone comes to the Falcons after spending the past four years as the assistant director of football operations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. In his previous role, Cone collaborated with the academic department to provide professional development seminars and career-building events for student-athletes and organized former players’ social and community events, among several other responsibilities. The former Georgia Tech wide receiver was signed by the Falcons following the 2011 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games for Atlanta over three seasons (2011-13).
