A win Sunday in San Francisco would have thrust the Atlanta Falcons firmly in the playoff mix. Instead, they return home in a much worse position.
An early defensive stand gave the 49ers all of the momentum and they never looked back while coasting to a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The win moves San Francisco (8-6) within two games of the NFC West lead and keeps them in one of the three NFC wild-card spots, while the Falcons (6-8), instead of moving into a tie with the 49ers, suffered a big blow to their playoff hopes.
The loss dropped Atlanta to 11th out of 16 NFC teams — only the top seven make the postseason. The Falcons return home (where they are 0-5 this season) on Sunday for a matchup with the lowly Detroit Lions before traveling to Buffalo on Jan. 2 and closing the season Jan. 9 against the Saints.
“We’re going to compete every day,” first-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said of the approach toward the last three games. “You just keep swinging. A lot of crazy things have happened in the NFL. We’ll try to win the next one, win one at home, just keep chipping away and see what happens. What it looks like today is not how it’s going to look like after Week 18. Usually at the last week of the season you just want to have a mathematical chance (at the playoffs). Crazier things have happened.”
The 49ers stopped the Falcons four times from the 1-yard line on the opening possession of the game to set the tone. Atlanta had only one touchdown in five red zone trips, and were held without points on three drives inside the 10-yard line.
The 49ers scored points on five consecutive possessions with four touchdowns and a field goal, a stretch that went from their final possession of the first quarter through to their first offensive opportunity in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was 18-of-23 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown, and most of the damage came on six receptions for 93 yards by tight end George Kittle. Three different 49ers scored rushing touchdowns, including fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s first touchdown of the season on a 6-yard run in the second quarter.
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan completed 19 of 32 passes for 236 yards, 91 on eight throws to leading receiver Russell Gage.
After the Falcons tied the game at 10 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Gage, Deebo Samuel scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give San Francisco a lead it never relinquished.
Jeff Wilson Jr. — who led all players in the game with 110 rushing yards — made it 24-10 on a 5-yard run that capped off San Francisco’s first possession of the second half. Atlanta had the ball first in the second half with a chance to tie, but Nick Bosa’s strip sack of Ryan set up Wilson’s TD run that made it a two-score game.
The Falcons made a dent in the lead with Younghoe Koo’s 22-yard field goal with 6:38 left in the third quarter, but Garoppolo’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings just over five minutes later was the dagger that made it 31-13.
Red zone failures were the story of the day for Atlanta, especially in short-yardage situations. The Falcons failed to score any points from the 1-yard line on two separate occasions, and were also stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 8-yard line.
“The turnover in the third quarter was big and not getting it on three fourth downs in the red zone,” Smith said. “You’d like to say you come away with 21 points (on those drives), but you don’t. Hats off to them.”
