Atlanta Falcons players and coaches watched closely as pro sports teams around the country reacted to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.
The latest in a string of police shootings that angered the Black community prompted NBA walkouts and the cancellation of playoff games. WNBA players did the same thing. A handful of MLB games were postponed. MLS matches were called off, and the NHL followed suit.
Though the NFL hasn’t started the season like those other leagues, several teams canceled practices last week. The Falcons haven’t made formal plans on how to address the country’s issues, though players and coaches have had countless conversations within their social justice committee and elsewhere.
“We’re well aware of what’s going on,” said the Falcons’ Steven Means, a member of the club’s social justice committee. “We’re trying to figure out the best ways to go forward, that we’re not doing anything that’s redundant, that we’re not doing anything that’s knee-jerk reactions. We’re trying to get real change and trying to figure out the best ways to step forward and create a forum for the team, but also make change outside of the team.”
Pro Bowl defensive lineman Grady Jarrett concurred with Means’ thoughts.
“It’s still so early in that process to see what’s going to happen,” Jarrett said. “I’m sure guys across the league from star players to teams to organizations, they’re still talking about what they want to do, how they’re going to do it. I’m sure guys in the NFL want to make a strong impact. We want to be strategic and be smart about what we want to do, but we definitely want to make a statement that’s going to help change this country, in a better way.”
Jarrett praised the organization, and specifically head coach Dan Quinn, for promoting an atmosphere where players are free to discuss their thoughts. The social justice committee plays a big role in the process.
Communication between players of different backgrounds and different races are encouraged.
“I’ve had to get to the point where I realize not everybody is going to come from the same background or have the same experiences as me,” said Means, who grew up in Buffalo, N.Y. “I might bark out something. I might have raw emotions. You might see anything come out of something happening from one of these moments that might spark something back to my childhood. The next person sitting next to me might feel the same way. But then the person sitting on my left might not have any idea why I feel some type of way about it. I have to be able to understand that because not everybody grew up in the gang-infested, impoverished, poor neighborhoods like I was. I have to understand that.
“I have to say, ‘You know what, at least this person is sitting here asking me why do you feel this certain way about something that happened to somebody you don’t even know.’ I have to tell them why it is, but also have to appreciate them sitting back and trying to understand, or sitting back saying I don’t get it or have a difference of opinion. That’s okay to have a difference of opinion as long as you’re not sitting there judging me for it.”
Quinn said he has learned through his players in recent months.
“One of the new players shared (a story) and it kind of tore at my heart a little bit,” Quinn said. “Here he is, ‘I feel great at the complex, but when I’m driving back to where I now live, I do feel a little nervous (about being targeted by police).’ And I’m like, ‘Man, that gets you because I don’t (get nervous).’ The fact that he does really bothers me, and I want to be a part of that. I appreciate guys telling the truth on that. I really do. Another player had said, ‘Hey, I haven’t been a part of any political things. I know the importance of voting. Who the hell do I vote for?’”
The voting piece is shaping up to be the Falcons’ focus. Quinn and Means discussed making a positive change that starts at the ballot box.
“Voting is one thing you can do to change the whole landscape, to get people out of (office) that need to go, to get in new DAs, to get in new judges, to get in new people in power, to get the legislative laws changed that’s set in place for things like this to be able to happen and continue to happen,” Means said. “And people continue to get off the hook for it happening. … We’re trying right now. Nobody’s an expert at it. If there were experts in this field, I don’t know that it would be happening, right? I think the biggest thing for us is creating that space and continuing to go as hard as we can at the voting part of it. That’s where we can create long-term change.”
The process includes educating the players themselves on voting, along with using their platform to get others outside of the franchise voting.
“When you talk about voting, there are people on very different levels of that,” Quinn said. “Some who knew the importance of it, at the local level, to where others were like, ‘Hey man, what do I do to vote?’ So, our team, it’s about 26 different states and different areas. Finding all of the information for each of the players and how to customize it for their local part of the election, whether it’s Forsyth, Gwinnett, Fulton County, L.A. County, wherever it might be, Dade County, finding the information for that.
“That’s like phase three. It’s registering. Then, the next phase is absentee for the people who are going to use that. Then the third phase is getting all of the information regarding the ballot that you’re going to be a part of. So, it’s kind of a three-phaser to get started.”
Atlanta players plan to continue discussions heading into the season opener — and beyond.
“We’re in constant dialogue about what we’re going to do going forward as an organization,” Jarrett said. “It’s unfortunate that things like this keep happening and occurring back to back in our country. We just hope for better days ahead. We want to use our platform in the best way we can to spread positivity and obviously help make some changes in our system that we have in this country. We’re being optimistic about things going ahead, but definitely saddened, but not discouraged by the way things are going in the country right now. Just praying for better days and we’re going to work for it and we’ll come up with something together as an organization that we want to do going forward.”
