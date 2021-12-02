For a sixth consecutive season, Atlanta Falcons players will raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field for Sunday’s My Cause My Cleats game against Tampa Bay.
The player-led NFL campaign began in 2016 and has provided players the opportunity to showcase and bring awareness to organizations and causes that mean the most to them. My Cause My Cleats will be celebrated around the league during all NFL games this week. In total, 41 Falcons players have selected causes to represent on their cleats for Sunday’s game.
This year, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan selected to represent the At-Promise Youth & Community Center in Atlanta on his cleats.
“This is a spot that last year Sarah and I raised some money for what we're calling the ATL Project, and as a result of it, so many people were generous, we raised quite a bit of money and have turned it into a foundation. Part of what we talked about at that time was investing in at-risk spots in Atlanta. The first place that we decided to donate to was the At-Promise Center,” Ryan said this week. “They do a great job providing after-school programs for kids and putting them in spots to be successful. COVID has been a struggle for lots of after-school programs in the city. We're just trying to support them where we can, and I'm excited about it. We really feel like we've got a good foundation to support already existing organizations that might need a little bit of help, to continue to do some of the things that they've done particularly with the stresses of the last year and a half, so I'm excited to represent them this week.”
The Falcons and their causes are listed below:
Josh Andrews, Project Sleep
Willie Beavers, American Cancer Society
Christian Blake, American Diabetes Foundation
Jonathan Bullard, American Cancer Society (NCCRT)
John Cominsky, Cominsky Family Foundation
Brandon Copeland, Beyond the Basics, Inc.
Mike Davis, Prostate Cancer Foundation/Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Emmanuel Ellerbee, Bee’s Believers
Dante Fowler, American Cancer Society
Russell Gage, Shoes That Fit
Wayne Gallman, The Tender Foundation
Ta’Quon Graham, National Cancer Society/St. Jude
Richie Grant, Drawchange
Darren Hall, Wilderness Works
Marvin Hall, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Duron Harmon, Autism Speaks
Erik Harris, Having Faith/Parker’s Way Foundation
Josh Harris, Chase the Victory
Matt Hennessy, Hayden Hurst Foundation
Hayden Hurst, TopDogg K9/Hayden Hurst Foundation
Grady Jarrett, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Deion Jones, Young Authors Publishing
Chris Lindstrom, Best Buddies Georgia
Kaleb McGary, American Diabetes Association/National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Steven Means, YELLS (Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading and Serving)
Fabian Moreau, Alzheimer’s Association
Isaiah Oliver, Caris Sports Foundation
Foye Oluokun, Life for Life Academy (St. Louis)
Cordarrelle Patterson, Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness
Kyle Pitts, Boys and Girls Club (Philadelphia)
John Raine, Food for the Poor
Josh Rosen, Sierra Club Foundation
Anthony Rush, Atlanta Children’s Shelter
Matt Ryan, At-Promise Youth & Community Center
Tajae Sharpe, BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health) Organization
Kendall Sheffield, Susan G. Komen Foundation
Lee Smith, P.U.N.T. Foundation Buffalo N.Y.
A.J. Terrell, Ace Trilogy
Austin Trammell, Alex’s Lemonade Stand
James Vaughters, NOMA (National Organization of Minority Architects)
Mykal Walker, Women’s and Children’s Alliance
