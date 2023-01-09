The Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 regular season opponents were announced Monday afternoon by the NFL.
Under the NFL scheduling formula, each team plays 17 games with these parameters:
• Home and away against its three division opponents (six games)
• The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle (four games)
• The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle (four games)
• Two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings (two games), first-place team vs. first-place team, second-place team vs. second-place team, etc.
• One interconference game based on the prior year’s standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game), first-place team vs. first-place team in opposite conference, second-place team vs. second-place team, etc.
The full 2023 schedule with playing dates and game times will be announced in the spring. The Falcons’ 2023 opponents are as follows:
Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders
Away: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans
