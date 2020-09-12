An Atlanta Falcons season like no other starts Sunday.
The Falcons welcome the Seattle Seahawks for a revamped NFL season full of safety precautions among the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest among those will be obvious — the 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium won’t have any fans in the stands for the season opener.
Atlanta fans can catch the 1 p.m. game on Fox while the players compete in a cavernous building, empty and quiet aside from the on-field noise. The building will remain fan-free through at least the end of September, meaning a Sept. 27 home game against the Chicago Bears feature all empty seats as well.
It will be a unique atmosphere for the players in terms of on-field communication and the absence of fans to feed their energy.
“I think it’s definitely something,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said of playing with no fans. “We went to the stadium. We’ve had two scrimmages there. The purpose of that was to get used to an environment that was different. … ‘Ok, what does the noise look like? What’s the ambient part? When do you have some sound that’s a part of it? When do you not? How do you not see some fans and family and friends at games compared to what you normally do as a routine?’ So, we talked about all of those things and leading up into the game.
“So, I would say as we’re starting the first half (of the season), some very small number (of NFL) have (fans allowed). Hopefully as the season goes, that could be a topic that gets revisited to add some fans into it, but it’s definitely different, for sure.”
The visiting team Sunday creates a big challenge in itself. The Seahawks are led by quarterback Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, and return to a building where they dominated the Falcons in 2019.
Seattle took a 24-0 halftime lead and eventually won 27-20, putting the final nail in Atlanta’s 1-7 start. Wilson dismantled the Falcons’ defense in the first half, and finished 14 of 20 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
“Let’s start on the uniqueness of it. He’s really accurate and makes really good decisions with the ball,” Quinn said of Wilson. “I think he might have been 30 touchdowns and a small, single-digit number of interceptions. For a guy that’s bold enough to take shots down the field, to have that type of ratio, I think that goes to show you how accurate he is. Then, the second piece for him is there are some plays that are designed for him to get out of the pocket. Think of a bootleg or a keeper where it’s by design, and there are other plays that he sees something and moves outside of the pocket just to get more space to do things.
“So, there are really two plays that take place. It’s the first one, then if he starts going on the move, their offense is really equipped to producing that space, too. So, a lot of explosive plays come when he’s on the move. It’s almost like two plays. First one, starts in the pocket. Second one, when he breaks contain.”
A powerful running game headed up by 1,000-yard rusher Chris Carson, a former star at Parkview, adds to the potent offense, while physical wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is a major challenge for a Falcons secondary that will rely heavily on rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick out of Clemson. He will play alongside fellow young corners Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield, as well as Darqueze Dennard, acquired in the offseason.
Quinn thinks Terrell is up to the challenge.
“The reason that you see who (Terrell) has to go and compete against, that’s a big piece of his readiness of getting there,” Quinn said. “Through the spring of learning and then obviously being on field for training camp and getting all of the reps against guys like Julio (Jones) and Calvin (Ridley) and Russ (Gage) in all different spaces, that’s as close to getting in and getting ready as you can get. So, we have a lot of confidence moving forward with A.J.”
Quinn also is optimistic about defensive improvements under coordinator Raheem Morris, who assumed the role in Week 10 last year and keyed a season turnaround when the Falcons went 6-2 down the stretch and won their final four games. Atlanta forced only four turnovers, worst in the NFL, through eight games, then forced 16 in the final eight games — the second-most in the league.
A healthier lineup and new additions, like free-agent signing Dante Fowler and second-round draft pick Marlon Davidson from Auburn, brought more excitement about a defense with returning veterans like Pro Bowlers Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones.
The offense is expected to be one of the NFL’s top units again with cornerstones Matt Ryan and Jones leading the way. Ryan reached the 50,000 passing yards mark last season and had a franchise-record, 11 games of more than 300 yards, which was the third-most in league history. Jones caught 99 passes for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 12,000 career receiving yards. He is joined by talented Calvin Ridley at receiver, while Atlanta traded for tight end Hayden Hurst to replace Pro Bowl selection Austin Hooper, who left in free agency.
The Falcons want to get more out of the running game this season with new acquisition Todd Gurley taking on the No. 1 running back role. The returning offensive players should have more comfort in their second season under coordinator Dirk Koetter.
“We’re certainly confident in the way we approached (the offense),” Quinn said. “We’re certainly confident in the way that we’ve prepared heading into it and making sure that our identity, not just offensively but as a team, totally comes through. So, our run game and play-pass, obviously that’s a big part of what we want. We have definitely worked a lot over the last five weeks into that space. So, we like the group and where we’re headed.”
The Falcons can’t afford another slow start this season because of the way the schedule sets up. Their final seven games include two matchups with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, two games with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a road game against Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
