Coach Arthur Smith said the significance of the Falcons’ 27-23 victory over the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday went beyond preventing them from returning home as the NFC’s lone winless team.
“You have to be objective and understand that there was progress being made,” he said. “It was good to get a win and break through. Now the challenge is, can we sustain that? Can we improve with a big game coming up at home?”
Smith will find out on Sunday, when the Falcons (1-2) host the Cleveland Browns (2-1), whose three opponents so far are a combined 3-6. The Browns are coming off a 29-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Falcons’ ability to pull out a victory over the Seahawks on the road can’t be understated. In each of Atlanta’s first two games, the Falcons' mistakes on offense led to demoralizing losses.
In Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Marcus Mariota needed a few yards to get a first down and run out the clock against the Saints, who were out of timeouts. Instead, he fumbled, recovered the loose ball but came up short of the first-down marker, forcing the Falcons to punt.
The Saints kicked the game-winning field goal with 19 seconds left.
In Week 2, the Falcons were rallying from a 28-3 deficit and were driving for the potential game-winning touchdown in the final minute. But Mariota forced a pass to Bryan Edwards in the end zone that was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey to seal the Rams’ 31-27 victory.
But the Falcons earned a happier ending on Sunday.
Leading 27-23 and facing a second-and-7 from the Seahawks’ 34-yard line from just over five minutes left, the Falcons were driving when Mariota and Tyson Allegier mishandled the handoff and fumbled, with Uchenna Nwosu recovering for Seattle.
“That’s on me,” Mariota, who was 13-for-20 passing for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception, said. “You know, in that situation just being smarter with the football. Selfishly, I was trying to go close it myself.”
The Seahawks drove to Falcons’ 28-yard line where they faced third-and-8 with two minutes left.
However, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacked Geno Smith for a 10-yard loss and Richie Grant put the game away with an interception on Atlanta’s 6-yard line with 1:29 left.
“We definitely had to go out there and close it out. We just had to respond,” Jarrett said. “We talked to each other as a team and how we need to play complimentary football. We had the offense's back when they made that mistake because they put up some points for us when we were struggling. We came through at the end.”
While Mariota’s inability to hold onto the ball will be scrutinized this week, he also should be praised for getting the ball to receiver Drake London and especially, tight end Kyle Pitts.
London had three receptions for 54 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown that gave Atlanta the lead for good late in the third quarter, on six targets against the Seahawks. The first-round pick has 16 receptions on 25 targets for 214 yards and two scores through three games.
Meantime, Pitts who amassed 1,026 receiving yards — the second-most by a rookie tight end in NFL history — last year, had just four catches for 38 yards on 10 targets through two games.
But Mariota had no trouble finding him against the Seahawks, as Pitts had a team-high five catches for 87 yards on eight targets.
“I’m not selfish. I don't think I always need the ball but, as a playmaker, we're all competitors,” Pitts said. “We all want to score so at the end of the day it's a team game and we want to win and if the ball comes my way, I'll do the best that I can to do with it."
Expect the Falcons to feed the Browns a steady dose of Cordarrelle Patterson, who gashed the Seahawks for a career-high 141 rushing yards, including a 17-yard touchdown run, on 17 carries.
He’s rushed for 302 yards and two scores on 49 carries — a whopping 6.2 yards per attempt — through three games.
“Coach (Smith) let all of us speak (on Saturday night) and everybody said some good stuff,” Patterson, who rushed for 107 yards in the second half against Seattle, said. “I told them there ain’t no way I'm coming home with an ‘L,’ man. My family would kill me if I come home from being gone that long and lose. But it was great. I just appreciate every guy in this locker room.”
