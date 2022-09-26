Coach Arthur Smith said the significance of the Falcons’ 27-23 victory over the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday went beyond preventing them from returning home as the NFC’s lone winless team.

“You have to be objective and understand that there was progress being made,” he said. “It was good to get a win and break through. Now the challenge is, can we sustain that? Can we improve with a big game coming up at home?”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.