The Atlanta Falcons have named Frank Bush as linebackers coach, Dwayne Ledford as offensive line coach and Charles London as quarterbacks coach, the team announced Friday. Additionally, the Falcons will retain offensive assistant Danny Breyer.
This season will mark Bush’s 30th season coaching in the NFL, continuing a career that began as a player in 1985. Most recently, Bush served as the linebackers coach for the New York Jets. In 2020, he was promoted to defensive coordinator for the final four games of the season. Bush’s defense held the Rams and Browns to 20 and 16 points, respectively, leading to the Jets’ only two wins of the season.
Bush spent four seasons as the Rams’ linebackers coach (2013-16), where he helped Alec Ogletree finish ninth among all NFL linebackers in total tackles (408) in just 52 games played in that span. Ogletree’s 11 forced fumbles were tied for the fourth most among all linebackers in that span, while his five interceptions ranked tied for eighth and his 33 passes defensed were tied for second-most.
Bush spent four seasons with the Texans (2007-10), the first two as a senior defensive assistant, working primarily with the defensive line, before serving as the team’s defensive coordinator (2009-10). The Athens, Ga., native was a three-year starter at North Carolina State University and was selected by the Houston Oilers in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft.
Ledford comes to Atlanta having spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at the University of Louisville. Last season, the Cardinals posted 2,686 passing yards and 2,200 rushing yards while averaging 29.5 points per game.
Prior to his time at Louisville, Ledford spent three seasons as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at North Carolina State where he had a 1,000-yard rusher in each season of his tenure. The 2016 season marked the first time the Wolfpack had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2001 – snapping the longest such drought in the country.
A seven-year NFL veteran, Ledford played for the San Francisco 49ers (1999-2000; 2003-04), Jacksonville Jaguars (2000), Carolina Panthers (2001), Cleveland Browns (2005) and New Orleans Saints (2006).
London brings 12 years of NFL coaching experience, having most recently served as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20. Last season, Bears RB David Montgomery set single-season career highs for rushing yards (1,070), receiving yards (438) and total touchdowns (10) and was the only player with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in the NFL last season.
Prior to Chicago, London spent four seasons (2014-17) as the running backs coach for the Houston Texans where Houston ranked fourth in the AFC in rushing yards per game (118.6) over that span.
London served as an offensive assistant and quality control coach for the Titans in 2011 and as a pro scout for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010. The Dunwoody, Ga., native began his coaching career at his alma mater, Duke University, from 2004-06.
This will mark Breyer’s second season with Atlanta after serving as an offensive assistant in 2020. Breyer entered the NFL as an analytics assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 before being promoted to defensive assistant from 2017-18. An Ohio native, Breyer graduated from the University of Akron in 2011. He spent time as a student assistant at the University of Illinois in 2009, helping with quarterbacks and defensive backs. As a student assistant at the University of Akron in 2010 and 2011, he assisted with the running backs and defensive backs. In 2012, he served as a graduate assistant where he primarily worked with the defensive backs.
