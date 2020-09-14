All the positive energy from a promising, albeit largely virtual, offseason hit a wall Sunday afternoon.
The Atlanta Falcons were carved up by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a 38-25 loss at fan-free Mercedes-Benz Stadium, preventing a 20-point loss by scoring a touchdown with 33 seconds remaining. The offensive performance was more encouraging, but an 0-for-4 day on fourth-down conversions was too much to overcome.
Atlanta needs a big jump from the opener to Game 2 — a matchup this Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys — to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole to start a season that is backloaded with some of the NFL’s toughest teams. It can’t endure a 1-7 start like last season and expect another 6-2 finish.
“I just mainly said, ‘Hey, when you don't get what you want, you put the work in, it gets frustrating,’” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said of his post-game message. “And I know we'll make a big jump from Week 1 into Week 2 and so we are playing at our best heading into the next game. And so that's really all I wanted them to focus on was just being at their best. Teams I've been a part of that were good, just keep getting better and keep getting better and I certainly see that to be the case today as we move into next week.
"Yeah, we're pissed and upset, and it's because we thought we'd thrown a great camp to be ready to play, and when it doesn't go your way, obviously you're upset.”
Wilson played a big part in the Falcons’ frustrations.
He completed 31 of 35 passes, an eye-popping 88.6 completion percentage, for 322 yards and four touchdowns. He completed his first 11 passes against an Atlanta defense that failed to force a turnover, a trend that plagued the team in last year’s slow start.
The secondary, which was without injured Kendall Sheffield, struggled, and the pass rushing success faded after the early stages of the game. Seattle started getting the ball out of Wilson’s hands quicker to avoid the early Atlanta rush, which resulted in 1 1/2 sacks from Grady Jarrett, a sack and a career-high six quarterback hits from Takk McKinley and 1/2 sack from new acquisition Dante Fowler.
“Definitely disappointed that we lost, but there are some good things to take away from this game,” Jarrett said. “There is lot to improve on. Not the way we wanted to start the season. We have to keep going back to work, so we can get going on the right track."
Atlanta’s offense could have kept up with Seattle’s scoring better if it had more luck on its four, fourth-down conversion attempts. One that was particularly hard to take was a Falcons fake punt that would have been successful but Sharrod Neasman fumbled when he was hit pushing forward.
“We certainly wanted to be bold, and I think knowing that, with the group that we have, we're going to continue to do that,” Quinn said. “So I would say some (failed fourth-down conversions) were execution ones. Some just, say, hey, you'd like to have a different call in those spaces, but against a good quarterback, you want to be bold. You want to stay aggressive.”
The talent-laden offense put up big numbers outside of the missed conversions. Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 37 of 54 passes for 450 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 98.5 passer rating. Sunday’s game marked the first time three Falcons — Julio Jones (nine catches for 157 yards), Calvin Ridley (9-130) and Russell Gage (9-114) — each eclipsed at least 100 receiving yards in a single game. Gage posted career highs for catches and yards, and Ridley’s two TD catches gave him 19 receiving TDs in his first 30 NFL games, tying him with Jones for the most by a Falcons player through 30 games.
Former Georgia star Todd Gurley, in his Falcons debut, rushed 14 times for 56 yards and a score. But when the Atlanta deficit got large quickly in the second half, the offense leaned more heavily on the pass and away from the ground game.
“Early on, I liked the run game and play pass that went with it,” Quinn said. “I thought the offensive line all game did a good job in protection, even when the score was down a few scores and they could pin their ears back and go, so I thought that was something I was looking forward to seeing from our group and they responded.”
The Falcons head to Dallas this Sunday in search of better play in all facets.
“I think the biggest jump typically happens in football from Week 1 to Week 2,” Ryan said. “I think that the only way that happens though is the serious attention to detail that it takes and the hard work that it is going to take for us getting back and focused (Monday). If we can clean up some of those things from the first time out there and be a little bit better, I think there are positives to take away from today. It’s a long season. There’s no question about that. I’ve been playing for a long time and know that the teams that I’ve been on that have been good are the ones that improve as the year goes on and it’s going to be important for us to improve from Week 1 to Week 2.”
