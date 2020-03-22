The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a deal with free agent offensive lineman Justin McCray, according to a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
McCray, 27, played in 15 games with four starts last season for the Cleveland Browns. In four NFL seasons, he has played in 40 games with 17 starts, primarily at offensive guard.
The 6-foot-3, 317-pounder figures to compete for the starting left guard spot, the one glaring vacancy on the Falcons’ offensive line.
