Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) tries to jump over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) during the first half of a Dec. 5, 2021 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports
Dale Zanine
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
This marks the first Pro Bowl selection for both Pitts and Harris. Pitts is the first rookie tight end to be named to the initial Pro Bowl roster since Jeremy Shockey in 2002, while Harris is the first Falcons long snapper to be named to the initial roster.
Pitts leads the Falcons with 58 receptions and 847 receiving yards this season, making him the fifth rookie tight end to record at least 50 receptions and 750 receiving yards in NFL history. Entering Week 16, his 847 receiving yards are the third-most by a rookie tight end through his first 14 games in league history. The Falcons’ first-round selection in 2021 needs 113 yards over his final three games to surpass Julio Jones (959 in 2011) for the most receiving yards by a rookie in franchise history.
In addition to snapping for every field goal, extra point attempt and punt this season, Harris leads the Falcons with a career-high seven special teams tackles. The 10th-year pro’s seven special teams tackles are the most among all long snappers in the NFL by a wide margin. Atlanta’s field goal unit has connected on 21-of-23 field goal attempts (91.3 percent) and 25-of-25 extra point attempts this season.
