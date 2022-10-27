Coach Arthur Smith knows he has a problem in the Falcons’ already-struggling secondary.
Casey Hayward is on injured reserve, and fellow starting cornerback A.J. Terrell’s injured hamstring likely will cause him to miss Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Carolina Panthers, too.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins suffered a concussion against the Bengals, and he’s sidelined for Sunday, and cornerback Dee Alford might join him unless his hamstring injury that caused him to miss the game against the Bengals gets better.
“It’s our job to find solutions,” Smith said. “Everybody is dealing with something around the league. We’ve got to find solutions.”
Where did the Falcons ultimately turn to find another defensive back to improve a unit that yields a league-worst 306.6 yards per game?
The waiver wire.
The Falcons signed cornerback BoPete Keyes, who was cut from the Houston Texans’ practice squad last week, to their practice squad.
Keyes, a seventh-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2020, has played in 13 games for the Chiefs, Indianapolis and Chicago, totaling nine tackles and no interceptions.
The Falcons released defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, from their reserve/injured list, in addition to letting go outside linebacker Jordan Brailford from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Now, the Falcons’ secondary features Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Darren Hall, Richie Grant, Erik Harris and Dean Marlowe, who have a combined 10 career interceptions, led by Marlowe’s 5. By comparison, Hayward has 25 and Terrell, one of the league's top cornerbacks, has four in his short career.
Fortunately for the Falcons, they aren’t facing one of the NFL's better quarterbacks this week when P.J. Walker leads the Panthers onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Walker went 16-for-22 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns to help the 13 1/2-point underdog Panthers defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3 on Sunday.
But before that game, he had thrown four times as many interceptions (8) as touchdowns passes (2).
“I can make every throw, but every throw doesn’t have to be made,” Walker said. “That is something I have learned and that is something I take into game-planning every week. When I am out there, knowing what I like. Every ball ain’t got to be pushed down the field. It can be thrown away. You ain’t got to force nothing. Live to fight another down that is how I approach the game now.”
The Falcons’ biggest concern will be stopping D.J. Moore, who has 27 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns after the Panthers traded away their leading receiver — Christian McCaffrey — and third-leading receiver — Robbie Anderson. The two combined for 46 catches for 483 yards and two scores.
McCaffrey, who was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers, was among the league’s top running backs, having rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers will now turn to D’Onta Foreman, who has rushed for 155 yards on 27 carries, an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Foreman briefly spent time with the Falcons in August and September 2021.
The Falcons are fifth in rushing defense, holding the opposition to just over 100 yards per game.
This game has huge implications for both teams, considering they both play in the NFC South, where every team — Tampa Bay (3-4), Atlanta (3-4), New Orleans (2-5) and Carolina (2-5) – entered Week 8 with a losing record and are separated by a half-game.
“That's what I love about the league,” Smith said. “We’ve got 10 games left. We’re right in the middle of it. Not where we want to be, but the reality of it is, there's a long season ahead of us and we've got an opportunity to win a division game.”
The Falcons will look to use their rushing attack that averages 156.9 yards per game — fourth-best in the NFL —against the Panthers, who allow 120.9 rushing yards per game.
With leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve for at least another week, Tyler Allgeier, with 285 yards and a touchdown on 70 carries, and Caleb Huntley, with 174 yards and a score on 41 carries, have alleviated the pressure off quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Mariota has been inconsistent, which is why the Falcons called just 13 passing plays against the Bengals last week despite falling behind 21-0 in the first 15:05 and 28-7 with less than a minute left in the first half.
Mariota has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,179 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. As a runner, he’s rushed for 237 yards and three scores on 49 carries, but he’s fumbled five times.
“You have to create a lead in your division you have to create separation in our division,” Mariota said, “and this is where it starts.”
