Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running backs coach Michael Pitre walks on the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons have hired Michael Pitre as the team’s running backs coach.
Pitre (PEA-tree) comes to Atlanta having most recently served as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears in 2021. Under Pitre, Chicago’s rushing attack averaged 118.7 yards per game and tallied 13 carries of 20-or-more yards – tied for the seventh-most in the NFL last season.
Prior to his time in Chicago, Pitre spent three years (2018-20) at Oregon State where he served as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. In three seasons under Pitre, the Beavers averaged 165.8 rushing yards per game, 4.5 yards per carry and 59 rushing touchdowns.
From 2014-17, Pitre coached running backs at Montana State University. In each of Pitre’s four seasons, the Bobcats finished in the top 20 in rushing among all FCS schools, and in 2017, Montana State led the Big Sky Conference in rushing and ranked seventh nationally in yards per game (249.5).
The 37-year-old got his start at the collegiate level working as a graduate assistant at the University of Colorado from 2012-13. Primarily working with the running backs and the offensive line, Pitre assisted in the development of future NFL offensive lineman David Bakhtiari (2012) and running back Phillip Lindsay (2013).
The Fontana, Calif., native played fullback at UCLA from 2003-07 where he was a three-year starter, appearing in 36 games and totaling 406 all-purpose yards on 58 touches and four touchdowns.
