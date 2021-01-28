The Atlanta Falcons have named Desmond Kitchings as running backs coach.
Kitchings, 42, spent the last season as the running backs coach for South Carolina after eight seasons coaching the running backs at North Carolina State. Under Kitchings tutelage, NC State produced three-straight 1,000-yard rushers from 2016-18 for just the second time in school history.
Kitchings’ 16-year coaching career began at Furman, his alma mater, working as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator from 2004-07. During his tenure, the Paladins went 10-3 and captured a conference title in 2004, and advanced to the NCAA I-AA national semifinals in 2005. His next stop was in the SEC, working at Vanderbilt from 2008-10, including one season as the offensive coordinator. He also spent one year (2011) at Air Force when the Falcons ranked third nationally in rushing averaging (314.8 yards per game) and in rushing touchdowns (43).
Kitchings was a standout receiver/return specialist at Furman. He ranks among the school’s all-time leaders in receptions and returns, averaging 29.3 yards per kick return, the second-best mark in conference history, including a school-record four kick returns for touchdowns. Kitchings was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2000 NFL Draft, and spent four years on practice squads and rosters of NFL squads.
