Falcons Pro Bowl defensive lineman Grady Jarrett launched a new eight-episode podcast titled "Getting Real with Grady Jarrett" on Monday.
Along with co-host Kelsey Conway, the Rockdale County native will share his insight on topics ranging from football to lifestyle, culture and more. Episodes will be released weekly over the next two months.
In the inaugural episode of "Getting Real With Grady Jarrett," Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis joins the show to discuss his relationship with Jarrett, knowledge he learned during his 17-year career, his experience playing for current Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees and more.
Fans can find the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and AtlantaFalcons.com.
