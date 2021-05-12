The Atlanta Falcons learned their 2021 schedule when the NFL released the full league schedule Wednesday night.
The Falcons have one primetime game this season on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they host the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2021 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game (92.9 FM), with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.
For the second season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast two of the Falcons preseason games and 14 of the Falcons regular-season games.
The schedule is as follows:
REGULAR SEASON
Sept. 12 Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 26 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 3 Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 10 NY Jets in London, England, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network/Fox 5 in Atlanta)
Oct. 24 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 31 Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 14 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)
Nov. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 12 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 19 at San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 26 Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 2 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 9 New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
PRESEASON
Aug. 13 Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Aug. 21 at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Aug. 29 Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m. (NBC)
