Atlanta Falcons rookie Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday afternoon, the team announced in a release.
The Falcons called the surgery a “minimally-invasive procedure” that is similar to two previous procedures McGary had earlier in his playing career. A timetable on his recovery is expected later, though ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the offensive tackle missed six to eight weeks after having the procedure done in college.
Head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN that McGary became “ill” during a hot practice Tuesday and was helped off the field.
McGary, a first-round pick this year, is competing with veteran Ty Sambrailo for the starting position at right tackle.