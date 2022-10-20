If there’s one thing the Falcons do well, it’s run the football.
Atlanta boasts the NFL’s third-best rushing attack, which averages 165.2 yards per game, after it ran for 168 yards on a season-high 40 attempts in a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It marked the fourth time in the past five games the Falcons have rushed for at least 150 yards.
"There's more than one way to win,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We're just doing it our way.”
If there’s one thing the Bengals don’t do well, it’s stopping the run.
The Bengals have given up 383 yards on the ground the past two weeks, dropping them to 21st in the NFL against the run, yielding an average of 121 yards per game.
How well the Falcons (3-3) play to their strength against the host Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. will determine if they’ll move over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2017 season, the last time they made the playoffs.
Tyler Allgeier (54 attempts, 235 yards), Caleb Huntley (35 carries, 152 yards TD) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (43 attempts, 206 yards, 3 TDs) have carried the ground game while the Falcons’ leading rusher, Cordarrelle Patterson (340 yards, 3 TDs), is on injured reserve with a knee injury.
“Marcus Mariota is a very talented quarterback,” Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said. “He’s kind of been under the radar for the last couple years, but he’s a special talent. It’s gonna take some discipline to contain. I think they only had like 14 pass attempts (Sunday), so knowing that the run is coming is going to be something that we’re going to execute in practice all week.”
Meanwhile, the defending AFC champion Bengals have relied on quarterback Joe Burrow, who has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, to power the league’s eighth-best passing offense (248.7 ypg).
The trio of Ja’Marr Chase (39 receptions, 475 yards, 4 TDs), Tee Higgins (26 receptions, 362 yards, 2 TDs) and Tyler Boyd (21 receptions, 300 yards, 3 TDs) have made life miserable for opposing defenses. They’ll look to exploit an Atlanta secondary that’s next to last in passing defense (281.2 ypg).
The Bengals, however, have rushed for just 534 yards in six games behind Joe Mixon’s 347 and a touchdown on 104 carries. He’s averaging 3.3 yards per carry a year after averaging 4.1 on his way to 1,205 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Defenses can play us however they want,” Mixon said. “We can do anything we want to. We are capable of running any offense we want. Like I told y’all, they can pick their poison and do whatever they want to do. We found a recipe where you can't stop either.”
The Falcons, however, are coming off their best performance of the season. They scored on offense and defense against the 49ers and their top-ranked defense. Mariota had by far his best game of the season — and it didn’t go unnoticed.
Mariota threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 13-for-14 passing, with his lone incompletion coming on his final throw of the day. He also ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on six caries to finish with a whopping 144.6 passer rating en route to being named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.
“I think week-to-week it’s kind of gotten better,” said Mariota, who was Derek Carr’s backup in Las Vegas for the past two seasons before signing with the Falcons during the offseason. “For not playing for a couple of years, it’s kind of getting back into the rhythm of things, and I appreciate (coach Arthur Smith) and those guys for helping me get through that. But now I feel great in this offense. We do a lot of different things depending on who we are playing this week — maybe we might throw it, or we might run it. I think we have a lot of versatility that allows us to create advantages.”
The Falcons’ biggest concern should be their receivers. First-round pick Drake London has 25 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns, but just seven catches for 75 yards the past two games combined. Olamide Zaccheaus has six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown the past two weeks.
And then there’s tight end Kyle Pitts.
A year after posting 68 catches for 1,026 yards —the second-most of any rookie tight end in league history — Pitts’ production has fallen considerably. He has just 13 receptions on 25 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown, which he scored against the 49ers, who held him to three catches for 19 yards.
Still, Smith said that Pitts’ value isn’t based solely on his statistics.
“The affect he has on every play, you have to account for him,” Smith said. “Last year, we didn't have a ton of runs behind him. We are running behind him a lot now. He draws a lot of attention. And he has an impact on every play he's out there. He's a very smart player.”
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Atlanta and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau Click for more.Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Atlanta and surrounding regions
