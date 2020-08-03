The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard, a Georgia native who played his high school football at Twiggs County.
Atlanta announced the deal Monday morning. Terms were not disclosed.
Dennard was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. In 2019, Dennard recorded 37 total tackles (24 solos) and had five passes defensed in nine games with five starts in a breakout season for Cincinnati. He missed the first half of the 2020 season because he was returning from offseason knee surgery.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has appeared in 77 career games with 24 starts and has registered 274 total tackles (200 solo), three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in six NFL seasons. He is expected to fill a key void as a veteran cornerback in a Falcons secondary full of young talent like 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell, Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver.
Dennard, 28, agreed in March to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but negotiations stalled when the sides couldn't agree on some details. He reentered free agency after that deal was off.
The signing continues an offseason trend for Atlanta, which has loaded up on former first-round picks. The acquisitions include former first-rounders Todd Gurley at running back, Hayden Hurst at tight end, Laquon Treadwell at wide receiver, Dante Fowler Jr. and Charles Harris at defensive end and Deone Bucannon at linebacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.