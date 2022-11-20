Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the host Atlanta Falcons to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Patterson pieced together several key runs to set up Koo, who split the uprights to cap a 12-play drive with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

