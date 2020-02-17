The Atlanta Falcons featured Gwinnett County high school athletes and flag football players in their recent "Trailblazers" video, which celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Gwinnett and the Falcons teamed up to launch the inaugural season of girls high school flag football in 2018. The partnership was so successful it expanded to five additional counties, encompassing 52 teams, in 2019.
Girls flag football goes statewide for the 2020 season — the Georgia High School Association made it a sanctioned sport beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
