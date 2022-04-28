Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Drake London with Dwan London and Cindi London on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons addressed a major position need with their first-round pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.
Atlanta selected wide receiver Drake London of Southern California at No. 8 overall, boosting a position group that struggled in 2021 and is without former first-round pick Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season.
London is a big target at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds who had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a USC junior. He earned All-American and all-conference honors and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He had nine career 100-yard receiving games and is the only Trojan to have more than 15 catches in a game twice.
He had 93 catches for 567 yards and five TDs as a true freshman in 2019 and had 33 catches for 502 yards and three TDs in six games in 2020. He also played basketball at USC.
London attended Moorpark (Calif.) High School where he lettered in both football and basketball. As a senior in 2018, he tallied 62 catches for 1,089 yards (17.6 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in football and averaged 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in basketball.
