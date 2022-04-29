Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (DL28) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons opened the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday by selecting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie early in the second round.
The Falcons traded up from No. 43 to No. 38 in the second round to select Ebiketie, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end. He was a first-team all-conference selection last season after racking up 62 tackles (18 for losses) and 9 1/2 sacks. He previously played at Temple, where he had 8 1/2 tackles for losses and four sacks.
The Cameroon native didn’t play high school football until his sophomore season.
With its second pick of the second round (No. 58 overall), the Falcons drafted an intriguing prospect with Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen. The 6-3, 243-pounder played quarterback and running back in college before transitioning to linebacker, where he was the 2021 Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus FCS All-American.
In the third round, the Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder at No. 74 overall. The 6-3, 211-pounder, also a running threat with 4.52-second speed in the 40-yard dash, fills a vacancy left when Atlanta traded Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason.
Ridder, a four-year starter, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year last season after throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 365 yards and six more scores.
With their second pick of the third round (No. 82 overall), the Falcons drafted linebacker DeAngelo Malone of Western Kentucky. The 6-3, 243-pounder was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2021 and a three-time All-Conference USA first-team selection. He holds the WKU record with 34 career sacks.
