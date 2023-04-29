Nobody in tne NFL ran the football more the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, and more of the same looks to be on the way next season.
Atlanta used its first two picks on players who will bolster the ground game, most notably selecting Texas star Bijan Robinson in the first round at No. 8 overall, the highest a running back has been drafted since the Giants’ Saquon Barkley in 2018. It followed that by trading up to the No. 38 overall spot in the second round to take Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, whose strength is run blocking.
The Falcons are now stacked at running back with Tyler Allgaier, a 1,000-yard rusher last season as a rookie, and the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson, a wide receiver turned running back with Atlanta. While running back wasn’t exactly the greatest position of need for the team, it couldn’t overlook a high-end talent like Robinson.
“We did a lot of work with guys that we thought would be in that pod we were picking in, whether we moved up or back a few spots,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “We went down to Austin and were able to work Bijan out. Took him to dinner the night before. Worked him out. Felt really good about it. No different than we did with Drake (London) the year before. Some of the things that we were going to ask him to do, you see it on the tape, with the background, not just the running back, the running back stuff was obvious on the tape.
“But the versatility part where you use him and where he has been effective. I mean, he did that at Texas at times, but his background, playing in the slot, was another big piece of it. That's intriguing. We feel he is an explosive weapon, a home run hitter however he gets the football in his hands.”
Like Patterson, Robinson can be a threat in the passing game, and during his time at Texas, he saw plenty of action at slot receiver.
“I played a lot of seven-on-seven throughout my middle school and high school career. I played strictly receiver during that time,” Robinson said. “I didn't play running back. I was a straight receiver. So, I mean, we joke around. I don't know if we joked around because I think it's true, but with the receivers at Texas, I say that I have the best hands on the team, but I always joke with those guys and just kind of get them mad a little bit.
“Obviously, those are my dudes, but yeah, I take pride in catching the football, too, just as much as running the ball and blocking. I think that if you are a complete player, it just makes the most sense.”
Atlanta rushed the ball an NFL-high 559 times for 2,718 yards (4.9 per carry, fourth in the NFL) last season for an offense that has added pieces to the passing game — tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London — in the first round of the past two drafts.
“Obviously, the offense is really good with really good talent,” Robinson said. “For me, I just want to be a piece in that offense, and do as much as I can no matter where they line me up at. I'm just trying to help the offense. Obviously, help the whole team. You know, make us the team that we are.
“I know that the rushing attack is really, really good, with a really good running back already. Man, I just want to go in there and learn from him and be a good teammate, and hopefully we can make something special happen out of it.”
Atlanta has plenty to like in the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Robinson, who rushed for 3,410 yards (6.3 per carry) and 33 touchdowns, and caught 60 passes for 805 yards and eight TDs in three college seasons at at Texas.
The Arizona native won the 2022 Doak Walker Award, given to the country’s top running back, and was a unanimous first-team All-American after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 TDs, in addition to making 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.
Bergeron, a 6-5, 318 pounder, likely will step into a key void on the Falcons’ front at offensive guard, though the Quebec, Canada native was predominantly Syracuse’s starting left tackle over the past four years.
He played in 46 career games (39 starts) at Syracuse, earning second-team All-ACC honors as a senior.
The Falcons addressed a position of need with their third-round pick, taking Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison at No. 75 overall. The 6-6, 274-pounder had 106 tackles (25 1/2 for losses) and 13 sacks in four college seasons. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season with 34 tackles (eight for losses) and 3 1/2 sacks, and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick, as well as a team captain, in 2021 when he had eight tackles for losses and four sacks.
On Saturday’s final day of the draft, Atlanta went back to defense with its highest pick, taking Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III in the fourth round (113th overall). The 5-foot-9, 184-pounder was a unanimous first-team All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season after making six interceptions (two for TDs). He had nine career interceptions, returning four of those for scores, in three seasons at Utah.
Atlanta didn’t have another selection until back-to-back picks in the seventh round (224 and 225 overall) that it used to take Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams (6-1, 203) and South Carolina offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn (6-2, 297). Hellams led Alabama with 108 tackles, and Gwyn is a two-time team captain who made 47 career starts and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2022.
