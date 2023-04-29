Fu1TTOrX0AAXCZM.jpeg

Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Bijan Robinson, middle, poses for a photo with head coach Arthur Smith, right, and general manager Terry Fontenot, left.

 Atlanta Falcons

Nobody in tne NFL ran the football more the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, and more of the same looks to be on the way next season.

Atlanta used its first two picks on players who will bolster the ground game, most notably selecting Texas star Bijan Robinson in the first round at No. 8 overall, the highest a running back has been drafted since the Giants’ Saquon Barkley in 2018. It followed that by trading up to the No. 38 overall spot in the second round to take Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, whose strength is run blocking.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.