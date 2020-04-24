A.J. Terrell watched Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft roughly 20 minutes away from his new pro football stadium, home of the team he watched as a kid.
The Clemson cornerback was selected with the 16th overall pick by the hometown Atlanta Falcons, who hope the former Westlake High star will boost a secondary in need of help. Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn said the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder will begin his career as an outside cornerback.
“I’m in Atlanta, Georgia, my family was here, my mom and dad, my two sisters, my little brother and a few family friends,” Terrell said of his draft night celebration. “Just enjoying the day, enjoying the night, having a good time. Everybody’s so happy, including me. I’m just happy to join the brotherhood.”
The Falcons had discussions about moving up or down in the first round, but general manager Thomas Dimitroff said those were merely inquiries, not concrete offers. He said the Falcons honed in on the cornerback position, and particularly on Terrell, the third corner selected in the first round after Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah (third to the Lions) and Florida’s C.J. Henderson (ninth to the Jaguars).
“(Terrell’s) a 6-1 guy who is a 4.4 (second) flat guy (in the 40-yard dash) with athleticism, agility, body control, his ability to get his hands on balls,” Dimitroff said. “We’re excited about his natural ball skills. He’s a smart guy. He’s really squared away. He’s the full package for us. He seems like he fits in really well with Dan’s system.”
Quinn agreed with that assessment, adding that Terrell’s experience of being physical with the receivers at the line of scrimmage is a big bonus. He also made plays on the ball in three seasons at Clemson — the most noteworthy a 44-yard, pick-six of Tua Tagovailoa in a 2019 national championship win over Alabama. He had six interceptions in three seasons.
He ran a 4.37 time in the 40 at Clemson’s Pro Day after running 4.42 at the NFL Combine.
“The talent is there, he just needs more coaching,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said on the event’s broadcast.
Other draft experts pointed out one issue with Terrell — his physicality often draws flags for pass interference.
“For me, being aggressive is definitely a key to my game,” he said. “I’m not going to stop it.”
Terrell had a rough game in his college finale, a title game loss to Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow, but Dimitroff said his scouting group looked at the total picture with the cornerback. The Clemson coaching staff also was complimentary of Terrell and what he brings as a player and a teammate.
“A.J. Terrell is the Deshaun Watson of this group, and what I mean by that is he’s a Deshaun Watson at a different position,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the Falcons. “The reason I say that — and this is what I’ve told everybody — is his consistency. He’s handled himself like a pro since the day he got here as far as his maturity, his love of preparation, his mindset and the type of teammate he is. He’s got unique intangibles to go along with a rare skill set for his position.”
Atlanta’s need at cornerback dictated its first-round approach. The team parted ways with Desmond Trufant, a 2013 first-round pick, from a secondary that struggled last season. It now plans to rely heavily on 2019 fourth-round Kendall Sheffield and 2018 second-round pick Isaiah Oliver at the cornerback spots alongside Terrell.
“Hopefully, we can get (Terrell) ready to play quickly,” Quinn said. “He’ll be an outside corner first. That’s where he’s got the most experience. That’s where he’s thrived.”
The Falcons entered the offseason looking to improve in the secondary and in the pass rush, areas that are vital with quarterbacks like Drew Brees of New Orleans and Tom Brady of Tampa Bay in the NFC South division.
Quinn said Terrell will be taught heavily, likely virtually at first, to get him ready.
“There will be a lot of coaching for him on and off the field,” Quinn said.
There also will be a lot of fans in Atlanta rooting for their hometown guy to succeed.
“I always of course thought about playing for the Falcons, that came across my mind a lot,” Terrell said. “Now that dream’s coming into reality.”
