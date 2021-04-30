The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their secondary early on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
New general manager Terry Fontenot and new head coach Arthur Smith selected versatile safety Richie Grant in the second round (No. 40 overall) Friday night. Atlanta had the No. 35 pick, but traded back with the Denver Broncos and added a fourth-round pick (114 overall) as part of the deal.
Grant is a 2020 finalist for the Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back, and is versatile enough to play both safey spots.
The 6-foot, 197-pounder had 72 tackles and three interceptions in nine games in 2020, his third straight first-team all-conference season for Central Florida. He had 109 tackles in 2018 and 78 tackles in 2019.
“Grant offers versatility to play deep or down safety and has decent man-cover ability against matchup tight ends,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said. “He's at his best as a high safety, where he has an overview of the field. He can key quarterbacks and use his ballhawking tendencies to force turnovers. His play as a down safety was marked with bouts of coverage confusion from bunch sets and occasional busts. He's a willing, physical tackler but just average when asked to do it in the open field as a last line of defense. Grant's size and length were on full display at the Senior Bowl, where he put together a strong week. He followed that up with a good pro day workout. He has been a fast riser up the boards and should go on Day 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.