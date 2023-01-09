dhbr5i5rpuviwnopc42d.jpeg

Dean Pees

 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement, the NFL team released Monday. 

The announcement follows Pees’ 50th season of coaching across all levels of football. The 73-year-old was named the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2021 and has overseen a steady defensive improvement over the past two seasons. Over the final 10 weeks of the season, Atlanta’s defense limited opponents to 25-or-fewer points in each game and ranked 10th in scoring over that span. Additionally, Atlanta finished second in passing yards per game, fourth in goal-to-go situations and seventh in red zone defense over the final 10 weeks.

Recommended for you