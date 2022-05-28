FLOWERY BRANCH — In a setting where players are not allowed to wear pads or hit each other, how much can a football team accomplish?
This is a question the Atlanta Falcons — and everyone in the National Football League — has to face every spring when organized team activities roll around. With rookie mini-camp in the rearview mirror, but training camp still two months away and the season not until September, the Falcons gathered at their indoor practice facility for the first day of OTAs.
For second-year head coach Arthur Smith and his coaching staff, OTAs are all about continuing to build on the foundations of 2021.
“We know we’re not in real football competitive team stuff right now,” Smith said. “But we’re building, and we’re trying to enhance their fundamentals, and really the mentals. Especially with the young guys who are learning this stuff for the first time.”
Smith led the Falcons to a 7-10 record in his first season at the helm in 2021, but this second season will look very different thanks to a busy offseason. The headlining move was trading 14-year starting quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, meaning the Falcons will go into the season with someone other than Ryan leading the offense for the first time since 2007.
To replace Ryan, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder. Mariota was the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and has played with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders in his professional career, while Ridder was with the Cincinnati Bearcats last season before becoming a third-round selection.
“Like we would with anyone, we’re going to figure out how to make it work and try to win,” right tackle Kaleb McGary said about the quarterback change. “It’s the same challenges with any position. When you have a new starter in a position, that guy has to learn the timing just like the rest of us.”
The timing of the offense is something Mariota might have an easier time learning due to his familiarity with Smith’s system. The two worked together when Smith was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, but OTAs still provide a crucial opportunity for the rest of the offense to become more comfortable with the quarterback shift.
“Timing is everything in an offense,” McGary said. “Timing and execution, and it takes a lot of time and repetition to get that timing down. To get the number of steps a receiver takes, the number of kicks for a tackle, the number of steps a quarterback takes in a drop, all of these things have to coincide with each other. They have to work synergistically in order to make a play.”
Similar statements can be made about the defense, where veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees is also in the second year of implementing his system. Pees has served as an NFL defensive coordinator in four different organizations dating back to 2006, and was a collegiate defensive coordinator going all the way back to 1979.
Even for a coach who has seen everything there is to see from a sideline and has been through the offseason ringer longer than his players have been alive, OTAs are still an exciting time for the 72-year-old.
“It’s teaching the defense is really what it is,” Pees said. “You’ve got to learn your position, but we’re also trying at the same time to teach them the defense, and have them understand how you fit in one part of 11 in that defense. Just don't memorize what you have to do, understand why you have to do it, why it has to be that way, how does it affect the next guy, that’s what we want to get out of OTAs.”
Last season the Falcons surrendered 27 points per game, tied for the third-worst scoring defense in the league. The underlying numbers weren’t much better at 364.4 yards per game allowed, seventh-worst in football.
Building back up from this process will be slow, but the Falcons are hoping an infusion of talent and another year of familiarity with Pees’ scheme will help push the defense in a positive direction. Atlanta used two second-round draft picks on defenders in Arnold Ebiketie and Troy Andersen to go with free agent signing and Norcross product Lorenzo crater at linebacker.
“Last year at the end of the year I’d say we put in maybe 60 percent of the defense we want to run,” Pees said. “This year it’s going to be 100 percent — we’re going all out. I just didn’t feel like there were some things last year that we were probably going to be able to digest and be able to do. The good thing is we didn’t give up a lot of big plays last year. You know, we did a great job of keeping the ball inside and in front of us and not giving up big plays. And part of that is we didn’t overlearn them. Well, I think we’ve learned enough now that we can not overlearn them, but we can add a lot more to it and be a little more aggressive than maybe we were last year.”
The team will continue OTAs through the rest of May and into June before returning to Flowery Branch for training camp in July in the build-up for the preseason opener Aug. 12 in Detroit.
