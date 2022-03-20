A key piece of the Atlanta Falcons’ offense is headed back for the 2022 season.
Versatile playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson, who was a free agent, has agreed to a contract to return to the Falcons, news first reported Saturday by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The deal is reportedly for two years and $10.5 million.
“Atl was where I wanted to be at the end of the day!!!” Patterson posted on Twitter.
Patterson, 31, did a little bit of everything for the Falcons last season under first-year head coach Arthur Smith, evolving from one of the league’s most dangerous return men to a multi-dimensional offensive star. He had a career-high 205 offensive touches for career bests in yards from scrimmage (1,166) and touchdowns (11), shifting to a main running back role for the first time in his NFL career while also seeing time in his traditional role at wide receiver. He rushed 153 times, more than double his career high, and averaged 4 yards a carry. He finished with 618 rushing yards and 548 receiving yards.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder’s emergence was vital after Atlanta parted ways with receiver Julio Jones before the 2021 season, then spent most of the year without the player expected to be the new No. 1 receiver, Calvin Ridley. He also enjoyed his new home in Atlanta.
“Just the foundation (Smith) is building and the chemistry that he has with these guys in the locker room on and off the field,” Patterson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, I’d be a fool not to want to play for Arthur. He’s a great coach, a great guy.”
Patterson continues to excel as a returner, the role where he made his mark for most of his NFL career. He is the only NFL player since at least 1950 with at least eight kickoff return TDs, eight rushing TDs and eight receiving TDs. His eight kickoff return TDs are tied for the most in NFL history, and he has an eye on breaking that mark before he finishes his career. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All-Pro pick for his special teams work.
The Rock Hill, S.C., native played college football at Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) and Tennessee before becoming a first-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. He played in Minnesota from 2013-16, followed by stints with the Oakland Raiders (2017), New England Patriots (2018) and Chicago Bears (2019-20). He won a Super Bowl title with the Patriots.
He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Atlanta in 2021, and it quickly paid dividends for both sides. The Falcons hope for similar results this season on what figures to be a retooled offense.
After dabbling in the sweepstakes to acquire former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Atlanta likely will focus on longtime Falcons standout Matt Ryan at the position. Talented rookie Kyle Pitts, already a Pro Bowl player, is back with Patterson as pass-catchers off last season’s team, but the remainder of that group is up in the air.
Ridley was suspended for the 2022 NFL season for gambling, and fellow receiver Russell Gage signed with the Buccaneers in free agency. Tight end Hayden Hurst also is gone — he signed with the Bengals.
Atlanta also saw other key players from past seasons exit via free agency, including linebacker Foye Oluokon to the Jaguars and long snapper Josh Harris to the Chargers. Defensive end Dante Fowler joined the Cowboys.
The Falcons’ early signings in free agency are headlined by Patterson and Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo. They also added veteran cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Teez Tabor, running back Damien Williams and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.
