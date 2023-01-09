If the Atlanta Falcons’ performance over their final two football games carries over into next year, then a second straight 7-10 season that ends with them picking eighth overall in the draft might be worth it.
While the Falcons’ record is identical to last year’s mark, that’s where the comparisons stop.
Last year, the Falcons dropped their last two games, both by double figures, led by an aging quarterback (Matt Ryan) and a veteran running back (Mike Davis) who both weren’t going to be part of the team’s plans this season.
But when the Falcons walked off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a 30-17 victory over the NFC South Division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9), their future looked much brighter after defeating Tom Brady for the first time in a dozen games.
The Falcons ended the season on a two-game winning streak behind rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who didn’t throw an interception in any of his four starts.
Ridder was fantastic against the Buccaneers, going 19-for-30 passing for 224 yards and the first two touchdowns passes of his career, a 2-yard toss to MyCole Pruitt in the first quarter and a 3-yarder to Olamide Zaccheaus in the third.
Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 134 yards on 24 carries against Tampa Bay.
He set a rookie franchise record with 1,035 rushing yards this season, surpassing William Andrews’ previous record of 1,023 yards in 1979. He’s also the sixth rookie selected in the fifth round or later to rush for at least 1,000 yards in the past 20 seasons.
“(Allgeier) runs hard. You guys can see that,” Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom said. “Something that you really appreciate for Tyler as an offensive lineman is the tracks and the one-cuts that he does. That's really an art and skill, and he's excellent.”
Rookie receiver Drake London, who the Falcons took with the eighth overall pick in last year’s draft, had six catches for a career-high 120 yards for his first 100-yard receiving game of his career. He finished the season with 72 receptions, surpassing the franchise rookie record set by Kyle Pitts, who had 68 last year.
London’s also just the second rookie in franchise history to record at least 850 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a season, joining Julio Jones, who had 54 receptions for 959 yards and eight touchdowns in 2011.
“I’m happy for what (Allgeier and London) did, and how they finished,” Ridder said. “Those are two hard-working guys, and they are not going to settle for anything. … I know they’re going to work that much harder to be that much better.”
The Falcons rushed for 174 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson, on 35 carries, marking just the third time in franchise history they’ve rushed for more than 100 yards in 15 straight games, with Atlanta last doing it in 2005.
The Falcons rushed for 2,718 yards this season, marking the second-most rushing yards in a single season in franchise history behind the 2,939 they ran for in 2006.
The biggest question the Falcons have heading into next season is at quarterback.
Ridder went 2-2 as a starter, going 73-of-115 passing for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions after replacing Marcus Mariota.
But did he do enough to win the starting job for the Falcons?
“That’s not my call,” Ridder said. “I am going to go out there and play my game, and do what I do. At the end of the day, I don’t care about stats. I don’t care about what it looks like. At the end of the day, I want to win. That's who I am as a person. I want to be a winner. I want to be a competitor.”
The Falcons went 6 of 15 on third down and were a perfect 3 of 3 on fourth-down conversions against Tampa Bay.
“I wanted to see him handle that," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I thought he did well. When you can do that, when you can win third and fourth down, that says a lot about you to be able to extend plays, look to throw, not get rattled. Not perfect, but we saw a lot of progress.”
While the Falcons didn’t make the playoffs for the fifth straight year, they are in prime position to end that drought next season.
The Falcons are projected to have more than $70 million in cap space next year, second-most in the league behind the Chicago Bears’ $119 million.
But Atlanta could have even more money to spend. They would gain $12 million more if they released Mariota, who was benched for poor play and ended the season on injured reserve after hurting his knee.
Regardless, the Falcons, with a core of young players, have momentum heading into next season, especially in a division in which no team finished with a winning record. The Panthers, Saints and Falcons all won seven games apiece.
“No matter what, we’re always coming in that building to do our job and do our best,” Smith said. “It’s important to come in here on a Sunday and to play well and to win. You build those habits, you come in this building and it’s important to play well at home. We really wanted to end this with two wins and I was glad we did.”
