2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Action_7321.jpeg

Deion Jones during an Atlanta Falcons photo shoot in 2020.

 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have traded inside linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the teams announced Monday.

Atlanta will also send its 2024 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cleveland’s 2024 sixth-round pick.

