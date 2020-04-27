The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday the signing of 20 college free agent football players, rookies who were still available at the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Atlanta’s rookie signings are:
Delrick Adams CB Colorado
Hinwa Allieu DT Nebraska-Kearney
Hunter Atkinson OT Georgia State
Austin Capps C Arkansas
Mikey Daniel FB South Dakota State
Scottie Dill OT Memphis
Austin Edwards DE Ferris State
Rojesterman Farris CB Hawaii
Justin Gooseberry OG Rice
Juwan Green WR Albany
Tyler Hall CB Wyoming
Evin Ksiezarczyk OT Buffalo
Sailosi Latu DT San Jose State
Jalen McCleskey WR Tulane
Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt
Caleb Repp TE Utah State
Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State
Ray Wilborn LB Ball State
Jordan Williams LB Baylor
Bryson Young DE Oregon
