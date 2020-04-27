NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor vs Vandebilt

Dec 27, 2018; Houston, TX, United States; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Jared Pinkney (80) catches the ball against the Baylor Bears safety Verkedric Vaughns (1) in second half in the 2018 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

 Thomas Shea

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday the signing of 20 college free agent football players, rookies who were still available at the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Atlanta’s rookie signings are:

Delrick Adams CB Colorado

Hinwa Allieu DT Nebraska-Kearney

Hunter Atkinson OT Georgia State

Austin Capps C Arkansas

Mikey Daniel FB South Dakota State

Scottie Dill OT Memphis

Austin Edwards DE Ferris State

Rojesterman Farris CB Hawaii

Justin Gooseberry OG Rice

Juwan Green WR Albany

Tyler Hall CB Wyoming

Evin Ksiezarczyk OT Buffalo

Sailosi Latu DT San Jose State

Jalen McCleskey WR Tulane

Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt

Caleb Repp TE Utah State

Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State

Ray Wilborn LB Ball State

Jordan Williams LB Baylor

Bryson Young DE Oregon

