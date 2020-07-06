The Atlanta Falcons have added two scouting coordinators to the organization’s scouting staff – Rushell Harvey and Kjahna O.
Harvey joins the Falcons after spending the past year as the on-campus recruiting coordinator at Tulane University where she managed all aspects of on-campus and game day recruiting visits. She also served as a football recruiting intern at the University of Houston in 2018 and at LSU in 2017.
Harvey received her Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration from LSU, where she was a three-time first-team Track & Field All-American. As a junior in 2016, Harvey anchored the 400-meter relay team that won the NCAA Division I Track & Field National Title.
O joins the Falcons after serving as a football personnel & recruiting graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina, where she also received her Master of Science in Sport and Entertainment Management. In her role, she created cutups of recruits’ game film, assisted in Gamecock Football operations and collected and organized recruits’ information in the program’s recruiting database.
Prior to South Carolina, O received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Chowan University where she served as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
