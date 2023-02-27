The Atlanta Falcons unveiled a number of coaching staff changes Monday.
The NFL team named Steve Jackson as secondary coach, Dave Huxtable as senior defensive assistant, Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects: defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst and Mateo Kambui as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow/offensive line.
Jackson joined the Falcons staff in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant after spending 19 seasons as a secondary coach in the NFL. Prior to Atlanta, Jackson spent two seasons (2020-21) as the secondary/cornerbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. Under Jackson’s guidance, Cincinnati’s defensive backs limited opposing quarterbacks to a 60.8 completion percentage, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions resulting in a 74.9 passer rating over a four-game run in the 2021 postseason, en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. Prior to his coaching career, Jackson played safety for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans for nine seasons from 1991-99.
Huxtable comes to Atlanta with 40 seasons of coaching experience at the collegiate level – including 18 seasons as a defensive coordinator – having most recently served as an analyst for the University of Alabama from 2021-22. Before joining the Crimson Tide, Huxtable spent one season (2020) as an analyst for the University of Texas after spending seven seasons (2013-19) as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina State University where he coached with Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from 2013-16 and Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford from 2016-18.
Perry served as Atlanta's assistant defensive backs coach over the past two seasons. Last season, Atlanta’s defense led the league in fewest penalties per game (1.06) and limited opponents to the second-fewest second-half points per game, allowing only 7.9 points per game after halftime. Prior to Atlanta, Perry spent four seasons (2017-20) as a graduate assistant and analyst at his alma mater, the University of Alabama. During that span, the Crimson Tide made three College Football Playoff National Championship appearances, winning two.
Flaherty joined the Falcons staff as a football analyst, working primarily with the offensive line, in 2022. Last season, Atlanta’s offense averaged 74.5 more rushing yards per game than it did in 2021, resulting in the largest one-season improvement by any team since at least 2001. Prior to Atlanta, Flaherty spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Miami Dolphins, serving as a coaching assistant for his first two years and assistant offensive line coach in 2021. Flaherty began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State from 2017-18 where he worked with Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.
Goethie spent the past two seasons (2021-22) as a defensive assistant for Atlanta. Prior to joining the Falcons staff, Goethie spent three seasons (2018-20) as the linebackers coach at Duke University where he coached Joe Giles-Harris to first-team All-ACC honors in 2018. The Baxley, Ga., native began his coaching career as a linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Delta State University in 2012, before spending two seasons (2016-17) as the linebackers coach at Louisiana Tech.
Kramer joined Atlanta’s coaching staff in 2021 as a football analyst working primarily with the offense in 2021 and the defense in 2022. Prior to Atlanta, Kramer spent three seasons (2018-20) as a senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame after one season (2017) as an offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and one season (2016) as wide receivers coach at his alma mater, John Carroll University.
King spent the 2022 season as a diversity coaching fellow for the Falcons working with special teams. King came to Atlanta having spent three seasons (2019-21) as a special teams quality control coach at the University of North Carolina. Prior to his time with the Tar Heels, King spent three seasons (2016-18) at Bucknell University where he coached wide receivers and served as the special teams coordinator for his final two seasons.
Jeberaeel joined the Falcons coaching staff as a diversity coaching fellow in 2021 before being named assistant offensive line coach last season. Per Pro Football Focus, Atlanta finished with the top run-blocking offense in the NFL in 2022 with an 83.7 rating – nearly six points higher than the next team. The Falcons also limited opponents to an average of 9.7 quarterback pressures per game – an improvement of 5.3 pressures per game from 2021 – the eighth-highest one-year improvement by an offense in the past 15 seasons.
Baker comes to Atlanta having most recently served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at John Carroll University. Baker joined the Blue Streaks staff in 2020 as the quarterbacks coach before adding offensive coordinator to his title in 2022. Prior to John Carroll, the Michigan native spent one season (2019) as a quality control coordinator, coaching quarterbacks at Western Michigan. As a quarterback, Baker spent time with Dallas, New Orleans, Arizona, Miami and Buffalo before beginning his coaching career.
Gray comes to Atlanta after spending three seasons (2020-22) as co-special teams coordinator/linebackers coach at Gardner-Webb University. Under Gray’s tutelage, junior linebacker William McRainey led the conference in tackles in 2021 and earned first-team All-Big South Conference honors. Before his time at Gardner-Webb, Gray spent two seasons (2018-19) as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State and one season (2017) as a defensive intern at Western Kentucky. The Jacksonville, Fla., native played collegiately at Mercer University, finishing his career with 180 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three interceptions.
Kambui joins the Falcons staff after spending two seasons (2021-22) as the Marlin Briscoe Coaching Fellow for the Denver Broncos. As part of his role, Kambui conducted film breakdown and scouting reports while assisting with coaching wide receivers. Prior to Denver, he spent one season (2020) as a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern University and one season (2019) as the running backs coach at his alma mater, Florida A&M University. Before his coaching career, Kambui played two seasons (2014-15) at Florida A&M, appearing in 22 games at center, after playing two seasons (2012-13) at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan., where he earned first team all-conference honors.
