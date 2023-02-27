154253-DRQ091.JPG

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, middle, on the sidelines during a 2022 game.

 Dave Quick

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled a number of coaching staff changes Monday.

The NFL team named Steve Jackson as secondary coach, Dave Huxtable as senior defensive assistant, Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects: defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst and Mateo Kambui as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow/offensive line.

