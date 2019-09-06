The Atlanta Falcons announced the team’s 2019 captains Friday afternoon.
Quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones, center Alex Mack, and safety Ricardo Allen are the permanent captains. They will be joined by a fifth rotating captain for each game.
Ryan is the longest tenured Falcon, joining the club as the third-overall pick in 2008 NFL Draft. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, was named the NFL MVP following the 2016 season, and owns every significant passing record in club history. But his leadership extends beyond the statistics. Ryan holds his teammates to the same high standards that he expects of himself and leads by example.
"All of us around here feel it," Head Coach Dan Quinn said. "He's always pushing, always trying to take it to the next level. Matt's not only an excellent leader, he's one hell of a competitor."
Like Ryan, Jones is among the finest in the NFL at his position. The six-time Pro Bowler is entering his ninth season in Atlanta and is on the cusp of setting a new club record for receiving yards. Where the quarterback has to be more vocal, commanding the huddle and meeting rooms, Jones leads with a quiet confidence. The master craftsman honing his trade and bringing others along in his wake.
“Matt and Julio are fantastic leaders,” said Quinn. “Those two have their own way to lead. I really admire both of their approaches to how we play and the style that we want to play.
Mack’s impact was immediately felt when he joined the team prior to the 2016 season. His intelligence and work ethic solidified the offensive line and he became an anchor for one of the league’s most prolific offenses. Mack is known to be studious. Always on top of the details that define a technician of his caliber.
“It is hard to put into a real way to measure the impact that he has had on our team,” Quinn said. “It is not just on the field, it is off of the field, as well -- the standard that he sets as a pro.”
Allen has risen through the ranks during his career. The former fifth-round draft pick was waived following training camp in 2014 and spent his first season on the practice squad. Allen embraced a position change upon Quinn’s arrival in 2015 and has blossomed into a key component in the team’s defensive scheme. The once quiet Allen has evolved into a vocal leader on the field and someone younger players lean on off of it.
"Rico is an extension of me,” Quinn told Sports Radio 92.9 the Game. “He's one of the people that are the best at communicating… All the unrequired work he puts in makes him a rare competitor and that's why he's a multiplier for our team."
De’Vondre Campbell will serve as the Falcons fifth, rotating captain for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. The fourth-year linebacker stared at the University of Minnesota before being drafted by the Falcons in 2016. The rotating captain will be determined each game week and will join Ryan, Jones, Mack, and Allen for the coin toss prior to each game.