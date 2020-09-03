The Atlanta Falcons have announced the team’s 2020 captains – quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones, center Alex Mack, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, linebacker Deion Jones and safety Ricardo Allen.
Ryan is the longest-tenured Falcon, entering his 13th season in Atlanta. The four-time Pro Bowler was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player following the 2016 season and holds every significant passing record in franchise history.
Jones is entering his 10th season in Atlanta. The seven-time Pro Bowler holds nearly every receiving record in franchise history and is the unequivocal leader of the wide receiving corps.
“Fortunately for us, both of them have a lot of football to play,” Head Coach Dan Quinn said. “I mostly stay in the here and now, but I think one of the things if you were around them on a regular basis, you would see this standard of performance that they both hold themselves accountable to, which in turn holds other people to. Not only are they great players but their work ethic, the standard of where they go after things, truly pros’ pros and great teammates. On top of being great players, great teammates, so it’s like, ‘Man, these guys have been a model of that for other teammates to look at.’”
Mack is entering his 12th NFL season and his fifth as an Atlanta Falcon. A six-time Pro Bowler, Mack has started all 165 career games he has played in, including all 64 games over the past four seasons.
“It is hard to put into a real way to measure the impact that he has had on our team,” Quinn said. “It is not just on the field, it is off of the field, as well -- the standard that he sets as a pro.”
Jarrett is entering his sixth season with Atlanta. In 2019, the defensive tackle earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod and was named second-team AP All-Pro. His work ethic and on-field play have garnered praise from his teammates.
“He is by far one of the hardest working teammates I’ve even been around,” Matt Ryan said. “He’s relentless. I admire that.”
Jones was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and is entering his fifth season in Atlanta. The Pro Bowl linebacker has notched more than 100 tackles in three of his first four seasons in Atlanta and has become a strong leader in the middle of the defense.
“Deion is a guy that I think has the potential to be the best middle linebacker in the NFL,” Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “I really do. In this game that we play today, it’s all about matchups, it’s all about athleticism, space, a lot of grass. And he’s custom made for that because he’s got such speed and athleticism.”
Allen was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and despite being waived following training camp in 2014 and spending the season on the practice squad, Allen has become a key component in the team’s defensive scheme. The once quiet Allen has evolved into a vocal leader on the field and a mentor for several players on the team.
“We were in our team meeting and I asked the team, ‘If you’ve been mentored or supported, encouraged by Ricardo Allen, please stand up.’ The entire room stood up,” said Quinn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.