Following a virtual audition process, the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleading Squad was revealed Monday evening during a pre-recorded livestream through AtlantaFalcons.com.
The final squad totals to 40 performers, made up of 38 women and 2 men. This is the first time since 1989 men are part of the Falcons squad.
The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will actively be part of the 2020 Falcons season.
“While we continue to navigate our new normal as it relates to football, our cheerleaders are an integral part of that thought process,” said Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons. “They, along with (mascot) Freddie Falcon, are our community champions, and while their contributions to game day may look different in 2020, their upbeat, positive energy is exactly what we, and the community, need right now. We are excited to welcome the new squad to the Falcons family.”
As a result of the current climate and social distancing measures, the entire audition process was held virtually. Nearly 400 men and women registered to try out — the highest number of applicants in over a decade.
“At first we were disheartened to have to go completely virtual, but like the rest of world, we had to adapt,” said Chato Hendrix, director of Atlanta Falcons Cheerleading. “We quickly started to realize the new, virtual format was a positive for us as out-of-state applicants were able to audition without concern for making travel plans.” Hendrix continues “It was an unexpected eye opener for us, and one we will look at implementing in years to come.”
The auditions process began on June 1 and was held entirely through video submissions and Zoom conferencing. Serving as role models and community ambassadors, the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders represent the club in Atlanta and abroad, visiting military personnel and fans both domestically and internationally. The squad is made of up passionate chemists, accountants, entrepreneurs and educators who passionately serve their city on and off the field.
