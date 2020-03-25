The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with tight end Khari Lee.
Lee was selected as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2015. The Bowie State alum has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills, totaling 34 games (seven starts) and producing two catches for 12 yards in four years.
Lee was a member of the XFL’s DC Defenders this spring, recording eight catches for 91 yards, including two touchdowns, in five games.
