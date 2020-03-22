The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year contract, the club announced Sunday.
Last season, Wreh-Wilson saw action in 14 games with one start while recording 24 tackles (20 solo) and seven passes defensed. In a Week 15 win at San Francisco, he recorded two solo tackles and a game-high three passes defensed.
Wreh-Wilson has been a member of the Falcons since 2016, seeing action in 25 games with three starts and totaling 30 tackles (25 solo) with 10 passes defensed. He is a six-year veteran that has played in 60 career games with 16 starts while totaling 112 tackles (95 solo), 11 special teams tackles, one interception, 23 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
Wreh-Wilson was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round (70th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Connecticut.
