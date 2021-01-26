The Atlanta Falcons have named Jon Hoke as secondary coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach, the club announced Tuesday.
This season marks Hoke’s 17th in the NFL and he has totaled 40 years of coaching experience. Most recently, Hoke, 64, served as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Maryland Terrapins. Before joining Maryland, Hoke spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching the secondary. In 2016, his players were responsible for 14 of the Buccaneers’ 17 interceptions that season.
Hoke’s longest tenures in NFL were with the Chicago Bears (2009-14) and Houston Texans (2002-08). During Hoke’s six seasons with the Bears, Chicago tied for the fourth-most interceptions in the NFL (111) and led the NFL in interceptions returned for touchdowns, with 20. His first NFL coaching experience was with the Texans and Hoke’s defensive backs accounted for 82.8 percent (72 of 87) of the teams’ interceptions.
A four-year letterman at Ball State (1976-79), Hoke garnered all-MAC honors as a defensive back. During his playing career, the Cardinals earned league titles in both 1976 and 1978. Hoke logged a brief stint in the NFL as a player, seeing action in 11 games for the Chicago Bears in 1980, recording seven tackles.
Monachino, 54, is entering his 15th season coaching in the NFL and his 30th season overall having coached at the high school, collegiate and professional level. He has served as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the past two seasons (2019-20) for the Chicago Bears. He also served as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons (2016-17), coached linebackers and outside linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens (2010-15) and coached the defensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2008-09).
Monachino has coached some of the most prolific pass rushers in NFL history including Robert Mathis in Indianapolis, Terrell Suggs in Baltimore and Khalil Mack in Chicago. Under Monachino’s tutelage in 2011, Terrell Suggs was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the AFC with a career-high 14 sacks and an NFL-best seven forced fumbles.
The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native played three seasons at the University of Missouri and received Academic All-Big 8 honors twice during his collegiate career.
