The Atlanta Falcons have named T.J. Yates as passing game specialist, Lanier Goethie as a defensive assistant and Nick Perry as assistant defensive backs coach, the team announced Saturday.
Yates joins the Falcons coaching staff after spending the last two seasons working with the Houston Texans. In 2020, he served as the assistant quarterbacks coach helping Deshaun Watson earn his third Pro Bowl nod. With Yates’ assistance, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards while throwing 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions and completing 70.2 percent of his passes. Yates spent the 2019 season as an offensive assistant helping the Texans capture an AFC South title after a 10-6 regular season. Houston defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round and advanced to the Divisional Round for the fourth time in team history.
Yates spent seven seasons in the NFL as a quarterback playing for the Texans (2011-13, 2015, 2017, Falcons (2014), Dolphins (2016), and Buffalo Bills (2017). He was originally selected by the Texans in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft and went on to start five regular season games and both postseason games that season. He led the franchise to its first postseason game and postseason victory that season.
Yates appeared in 13 games with five starts over three seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Falcons where he spent one season backing up Matt Ryan. Prior to his NFL career, Yates was a four-year starter at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. He set records for most completions and passing yards in a single game, single season, and career.
A Marietta native, Yates and his wife, Amy, have two sons, Carter and Teddy.
Goethie brings 12 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Falcons, having most recently served as the linebackers coach at Duke University from 2018-20. In his three seasons at Duke, Goethie coached three linebackers that received all-conference recognition, including Joe Giles-Harris, who received first-team all-ACC honors in 2018.
Prior to his tenure at Duke, Goethie coached linebackers for two seasons (2016-17) at Louisiana Tech, served as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator for four seasons (2012-15) at Delta State (Miss.) University and coached outside linebackers and served as the recruiting coordinator at North Greenville (S.C.) University in 2011. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Mississippi, working primarily with the defense from 2009-10.
A native of Baxley, Ga., Goethie played four seasons (1999-2002) at Ole Miss under head coach David Cutcliffe, where he was named a team captain as a senior in 2002.
Perry comes to Atlanta having spent the past four seasons (2017-20) as a graduate assistant and analyst at the University of Alabama. During Perry’s tenure on staff, the Crimson Tide made three College Football Playoff National Championship appearances, winning two.
Before moving into coaching, Perry played five seasons (2010-14) at the University of Alabama where he won back-to-back National Championships in 2011 and 2012. He recorded 80 total tackles (51 solo) as a starting safety for the Crimson Tide as a senior in 2014.
Perry signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2015 NFL Draft and spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 before returning to Alabama to begin his coaching career.
