NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Dec 22, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA; Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure (62) takes to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

 Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that center Todd McClure will be the 12th member of the club’s Ring of Honor.

The longtime offensive lineman will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime of the Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 30.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.