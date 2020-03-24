The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with linebacker LaRoy Reynolds.
Last season, Reynolds played in 15 games for the Cincinnati Bengals tallying six tackles, one pass defensed and three special teams tackles. The eight-year pro previously spent two seasons with the Falcons (2016-17), totaling 37 tackles, including 14 solo, and 12 special teams tackles in 25 games.
The Virginia alum was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reynolds has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. He has seen action in 99 career games with 102 tackles (75 solo), three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
