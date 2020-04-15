The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback Josh Hawkins, the club announced Wednesday afternoon.
Hawkins signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In his two seasons with the Packers, he played in 26 games with three starts and recorded 43 tackles (33 solo), one forced fumble and seven passes defensed. In 2018, he spent time with the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The East Carolina alum has seen action in 32 NFL games totaling 43 tackles (33 solo) and seven passes defensed in his four-year career.
In 2020, Hawkins played for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades where he recorded 11 tackles, four passes defensed, one tackle for loss and two interceptions in five games.
