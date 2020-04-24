The Atlanta Falcons added to their defense again on the second day of the NFL Draft, selecting Auburn’s Marlon Davidson in the second round Friday night.
Davidson has the versatility and size — 6-foot-3, 303 pounds — to play inside at tackle or outside at end. He is expected to boost a Falcons pass rush that finished 29th in the NFL with 28 sacks last season.
He started four seasons at Auburn, finishing with 174 tackles (28 for losses), 14 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles. He also blocked three kicks in 2018.
“I’ve seen on the (TV) screen we were tied for second-fewest sacks in the league last year,” Davidson said. “I’m going to try and come and contribute to it, and try to be the player the Falcons want me to be.”
Davidson had a chance to enter the draft after his junior season, but returned and fulfilled the promise he made to his late mother — earning his degree from Auburn. He improved his draft stock greatly in 2019 with 12 1/2 tackles for losses and a team-best 7 1/2 sacks, earning first-team All-SEC honors.
Atlanta also went defense with its first-round pick, Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.