Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons have acquired wide receiver Bryan Edwards in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL team announced Friday.
Atlanta will also receive Las Vegas’ seventh-round selection in 2023 in exchange for the Falcons’ fifth-round pick next year.
The Falcons also released tight end Ryan Becker and cornerback Kendall Sheffield.
Edwards was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver has tallied 45 receptions for 764 yards (17.0 avg.) and four touchdowns in 28 games (15 starts) in the NFL. In 2021, the 23-year-old set career highs for receptions (34), receiving yards (571) and receiving touchdowns (three).
Edwards started all four seasons (2016-19) at South Carolina and set school records for career receptions (234) and career receiving yards (3,045). As a senior in 2019, he led the SEC in receptions per game (7.1) and ranked fourth in receiving yards per game (81.6 avg.), earning second-team All-SEC honors.
