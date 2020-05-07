The NFL released the 2020 schedule Thursday night, giving Atlanta Falcons fans home games in the preseason and season openers.
Atlanta’s home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Sept. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks. The preseason begins the week of Aug. 13-17 with a home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Eight of the Falcons’ 16 regular-season games will be filled out by teams from the NFC North and AFC West. Atlanta will face off against the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks because of the teams’ second-place finishes in their divisions in 2019.
The Falcons have two primetime games, including a Monday Night Football game at the Green Bay Packers and a Thursday Night Football Game at the Carolina Panthers. This will be the 27th game the franchise has played on Monday, winning the last five matchups. Atlanta has played 16 Thursday games and with a record of 8-8 in its history.
Atlanta plays at Carolina on Oct. 29, just four days after a home game against the Detroit Lions.
The NFL also released preseason opponents Thursday. Atlanta faces Miami and Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and travels to Buffalo and Jacksonville. A full preseason schedule with dates and times will be released later in May.
