The Atlanta Dream announced Friday that the WNBA team will participate in a pair of preseason games ahead of the 2021 regular season.
The Dream will welcome the Minnesota Lynx in the first preseason game on Saturday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Fans will not be permitted for this game but can follow the action via the Dream’s official social media channels — @AtlantaDream on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
The Dream then will head to Washington D.C. to face the Mystics on Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
